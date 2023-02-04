Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is
Lawrence O’Donnell’s Fabricated J-6 'Memories,' and Brushing Off Balloon Brouhaha
Dying to Escape Socialism
Here’s How China’s Response to a U.S. Spy Plane Compares to Biden’s Reaction...
Breaking: U.S. Military Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon
Democrats Approve Biden's New Primary Calendar
MTG and AOC Feud It Out Over Twitter
GOP Lawmakers Call Out Biden For Putting His Relationship With China Over the...
Phoenix Is Policing Super Bowl Speech, but Not Violent Crime
DirectTV’s Attack on Free Speech
The Left’s Corruption of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Wildly Irresponsible Congressional Dems Still on TikTok as of 2023
Trump, DeSantis or Haley? Recent Polls Show Where Americans Stand on the Issue
Elon Musk Wins Big Victory In Lawsuit Regarding 2018 Tweets
Tipsheet

Swalwell Gets Roasted Over His Relationship With a Chinese Spy Once Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2023 5:00 PM

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D- Calif) is being criticized for asking questioning the size of a Republican’s gun. 

After Rep. Andrew Clyde (R- GA) posted a video to social media proudly displaying AR-15 shaped lapel pins that he passed out to pro-Second Amendment House members earlier the week, Swalwell stuck his nose where it doesn't belong. 

“Why is it so small?” Swalwell questioned in response. 

Further, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) invoked the Democrat by throwing his affair with a suspected Chinese spy in his face. 

“Questions only Fang Fang can answer,” Greene hit back at Swalwell. 

Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R- Calif) kicked Swalwell off of the House Intelligence Committee over his intimate relationship with Fang Fang, a Chinese suspected agent. 

In a separate tweet, Greene continued on with the fun, posting a photo of a Chinese surveillance balloon with an early Valentines Day message addressed to Swalwell. 


Tags: ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here’s How China’s Response to a U.S. Spy Plane Compares to Biden’s Reaction to a Spy Balloon Sarah Arnold
MTG and AOC Feud It Out Over Twitter Sarah Arnold
Trump, DeSantis or Haley? Recent Polls Show Where Americans Stand on the Issue Sarah Arnold
Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is Spencer Brown
Breaking: U.S. Military Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon Sarah Arnold
The Left’s Corruption of Rodgers & Hammerstein Scott Hogenson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here’s How China’s Response to a U.S. Spy Plane Compares to Biden’s Reaction to a Spy Balloon Sarah Arnold