Swalwell Gets Roasted Over His Relationship With a Chinese Spy Once Again

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D- Calif) is being criticized for asking questioning the size of a Republican’s gun.

After Rep. Andrew Clyde (R- GA) posted a video to social media proudly displaying AR-15 shaped lapel pins that he passed out to pro-Second Amendment House members earlier the week, Swalwell stuck his nose where it doesn't belong.

“Why is it so small?” Swalwell questioned in response.

Further, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) invoked the Democrat by throwing his affair with a suspected Chinese spy in his face.

“Questions only Fang Fang can answer,” Greene hit back at Swalwell.

Last week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R- Calif) kicked Swalwell off of the House Intelligence Committee over his intimate relationship with Fang Fang, a Chinese suspected agent.

