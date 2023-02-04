Pentagon Confirms Second Chinese Spy Balloon, Here's Where It Is
Tipsheet

GOP Lawmakers Call Out Biden For Putting His Relationship With China Over the American People

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

China is maintaining its innocence by debunking claims that the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S. is a threat. 

The People’s Republic of China is insists that the balloon is just a civilian weather device.

“Regarding the unintended entry of a Chinese unmanned airship into US airspace due to force majeure, the Chinese side has verified it and communicated it to the US side. It is a civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological, purposes," said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Saturday. "Affected by the Westerlies and with limited self-steering capability, the airship deviated far from its planned course."

China is also calling out media outlets and American lawmakers for “hyping up” the situation. 

“Some politicians and media in the US have hyped it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to that,” the spokesperson continued. 

Since Democrats are in bed with China, President Joe Biden has refused to do anything about the balloon, claiming that it “does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

However, Republicans are expressing their frustration with Biden over his lax response. 

“Shoot. It. Down," Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont), tweeted. “The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana, we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot."

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley called out Biden for letting China “walk all over” the U.S. and hold the communist country accountable.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Neb) also accused Biden of “coddling” China and “appeasing the Chinese communists.”

Accounting to officials, by Saturday afternoon the Chinese spy balloon could be floating over Raleigh, North Carolina after last being seen over Columbia, Missouri on Friday. 

