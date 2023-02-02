John Kerry Is the Latest Biden Official Facing Investigation
Tipsheet

Biden's New Intelligence Advisor Had An 'Acute Mental Health Crisis' Following Trump's 2016 Win

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 02, 2023 7:00 PM
Meet Kim Cobb, President Joe Biden’s newest addition to his Intelligence Advisory Board, is also a climate alarmist who suffered a breakdown after former President Trump was elected into office in 2016. 

Cobb claimed that she had an “acute mental health crisis” after learning that Trump was going to be the next President of the U.S., adding that she “could not get out of bed for weeks, despite having four children to tend to.” 

According to a 2019 interview with Mother Jones, Cobb said that Trump’s victory shocked her system and sent her into a severe depression. 

“I had the firm belief that Washington would act on climate change and would be acting soon,” Cobb said at the time. “When Trump was elected, it came crashing down.”

According to Cobb, she would “sob spontaneously” and was not able to see a “way forward” with Trump as president. 

“My most resounding thought was, how could my country do this? I had to face the fact that there was a veritable tidal wave of people who don't care about climate change and who put personal interest above the body of scientific information I had contributed to,” she continued. 

It’s unclear whether Cobb will have the strength to deal with such sensitive topics while serving on Biden’s board, which she will most likely have to probe high-profile national security threats and intelligence failures. 

Cobb has previously appeared on CNN discussing so-called climate change. In 2021, she also co-wrote an alarmist UN piece, claiming that man-made climate changes were already underway and irreversible. 

The liberal activist also has expressed her support for hiring based on race and/or sexual preference. 

In a tweet, Cobb announced her decision, as a white privileged woman, to stop flying. 

Proof that the Biden Administration could not get any more woke, liberal, and progressive. 

