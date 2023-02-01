DeSantis Goes to Great Lengths to Stop Child Sex Changes

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) announced legislation to hold those who perform sex change procedures on children accountable.

During a press conference, DeSantis condemned society for the persistent push on minors that being transgender is normal and something that should be celebrated.

"This is sad, but this is going on in our society. They're giving teenagers, kids puberty blockers… they're doing sex change operations," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor warned medical doctors that if they perform these woke, dangerous procedures, they will lose their medical licenses, adding that it is not evidence-based.

After explaining that his administration worked with the medical licensing board, DeSantis said he won't allow children to be exploited in his state.

"If you're performing those procedures, on these minors, you're gonna lose your medical license here in Florida," he continued, adding that he will work with legislation to make sure that "we put that into statute so that you're able to have accountability in that sphere."

DeSantis emphasized people who have reversed course after transitioning and stated countries such as Sweden have realized that most of the time, gender dysphoria issues resolve on their own as children reach adulthood.

"The way to deal with that is to provide whatever counseling is needed, not to hack off their body parts. That is not a solution to the problem," DeSantis said. "That is mutilation, and it is wrong."

Republicans have entered the ring fighting against Democrats who push their radical agenda on minors.

President Joe Biden once claimed that allowing children to get gender-affirming care is one of the most "powerful" things parents can do to protect them.

On the contrary, former President Trump released a video vowing to stop the "chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth on day one" that he is in office should he secure a second term.

"Under my leadership, this madness will end," Trump said in the post.