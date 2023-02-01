Top House Republican: We Have the Votes to Purge Omar From Committees
Border Sheriff Says Joe Biden Failed to Respond to Calls For Help Amid Growing Crisis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 01, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

President Joe Biden has repeatedly failed to do anything regarding helping combat the southern border crisis. 

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, Federal authorities recorded more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in the fiscal year 2022 alone.

On top of that, over five million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally under the Biden Administration. 

During a congressional hearing, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannel called out Biden for failing to address the needs of border states, adding that he attempted to reach out to the president several times for solutions. 

“We have on behalf of the National Sheriff’s Association… our National Sheriffs senior leadership has attempted through letters to reach out to President Biden, he’s been invited to our events with major county sheriffs, western sheriffs, southwest border and national. We have never gotten a response back from this president,” Dannel said. 

According to Dannel, Biden is reportedly the first president to not meet with sheriffs in the country. 

He continued to say that he and about a dozen other sheriffs put together a 16-point action plan to address what they believe needs to be done in order to fix the ongoing issue with Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. 

However, following the meeting, Dannel asked Mayorkas what they plan to do with the information, to which he responded “what plan?” 

“We did meet with Secretary Mayorkas. I assembled about a dozen sheriffs, we met in El Paso. We sat down with the secretary, gave him a 16-point action plan to share what we thought were common sense, humanitarian, public safety and national security objectives built within that,” Dannel said, adding “never heard back, I asked the secretary where that plan was, what they were gonna do with it. He asked me, ‘what plan?’” 

This comes as the House Judiciary Committee began scrutinizing Biden’s handling of the border during the first hearing that is expected to last several rounds. 

On the first day, committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) tackled border and national security, as well as the increased smuggling of the deadly drug fentanyl into the U.S. 

