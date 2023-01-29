Biden Makes Several False Claims During Speech On America's Economy

President Joe Biden made several false and misleading claims about America’s future economy during his speech earlier this week while attacking Republicans for their proposals on the economy.

As Biden’s speech kicked off, he claimed that an additional 700,000 construction projects were added across the U.S., however, he largely exaggerated that number.

The White House issued a correction in the transcript of Biden’s speech saying that only 7,000 construction projects have been created.

The second false claim Biden made was saying that the cap on senior’s drug spending is in effect now, as of January 1 there is a limit of $2,000 a year on prescription drug costs for seniors.

In reality, the $2,000 annual cap which was in the Democrat’s Inflation Reduction Act that Biden signed last year, won’t take effect for another two years.

Biden also took credit for millions of people receiving Covid-19 during his time in office, however, former President Trump initiated the rollout of people getting the jab.

In his speech, Biden said that only “3.5 million people” had been fully vaccinated against Covid under Trump, however, 19 million people had already received the first shot before Biden took office.

The 3.5 million Biden cited was the number of people who had received two shots to complete their primary vaccination series.

Following his speech, the president was mocked for saying that he has never felt more optimistic about the future of the country than he does now.

“My word as a Biden: I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future than I am today,” the president tweeted on Sunday.

However, Twitter users felt the exact opposite.

Rapid Response Director for the RNC Tommy Pigott criticized Biden for misleading the U.S.

“The border is open, real wages are down, energy costs are outrageously high, the Taliban controls Afghanistan, & the cartels are making billions smuggling fentanyl," Pigott tweeted, adding “there is reason to be "optimistic" though - we have a [House GOP] majority who is working to hold Biden accountable.”

Another user called Biden’s word an absolute “lie,” while another said that “My word as a Biden” is like saying my word as a “Clinton”— meaningless.