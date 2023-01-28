Paul Pelosi Attacker Delivers A Bone Chilling Message to A Local News Outlet

Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape, called into a local California Fox outlet to give a hair-raising statement.

During the call, DePape said “you're welcome” for the attack on the former House Speaker’s husband, saying that this was an “important message.”

DePape told KTVU that he attacked Pelosi because "liberty isn't dying, it's being killed systematically and deliberately,” adding “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit … have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior.”

Despite not wanting to jeopardize his case, DePape went on to apologize for not going further with the attack.

“I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was bad. I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them. It's my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he continued.

His call comes hours after the San Francisco Superior Court released audio and video footage of the attack on Pelosi to the public.

During the late hours of October 28, 2022, the attacker broke into the home demanding to know where Nancy Pelosi was.

Body camera footage shows DePape assaulting Pelosi as well as video revealing him bludgeoning Pelosi with a hammer.



