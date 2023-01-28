Memphis Police Make Dire Change In Police Unit Following Tyre Nichols Death

The Memphis Police unit announced that it will be making a drastic and sudden change to its police force after the brutal death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

In a statement, the police force said that it has permanently “deactivated” its “Scorpion Unit,” of which the officers involved in the murder of Nichols were a part.

“Today, Memphis Police Officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief Cerelyn 'C.J.' Davis to discuss the path forward for the department and the community in the aftermath of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols," Memphis police said in a statement, adding “in the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignments, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.”

The 40-person SCORPION Unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, launched in November 2021 with a main focus on high-crime areas.

“The officers currently assigned to the unit agree unreservedly with this next step. While the heinous actions of a few cast a cloud of dishonor on the title SCORPION, it is imperative that we, the Memphis Police Department take proactive steps in the healing process for all impacted,” the Memphis Police Department said.

Violent protests around the country began on Friday after the release of the video footage showing the brutal beating of Nichols. Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists demonstrated “white supremacy” and police brutality despite the five officers being African American.

Protesters eventually stopped on the street and blocked a semi-truck. pic.twitter.com/j1oKS9qHP5 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 28, 2023



