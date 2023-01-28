Memphis Drivers React to Being Stuck in Traffic Due to BLM Protest
Memphis Braces for Potential Riots When Police Footage Is Released
Get Ready for Another Cynical, Useless, Gun-Control Push by Democrats
Anniversary of When Che Guevara 'Closed' on His Beachfront Mansion
Non-Competes Ban is Yet Another Sign of FTC Mission Creep
Two Deputies Are Put On Leave Hours After the Brutal Tyre Nichols Video...
Paul Pelosi Attacker Delivers A Bone Chilling Message to A Local News Outlet
DeSantis Tightens the Reigns On Crime As Woke Prosecutors Continue to Push Soft-On-Crime...
Time For Palestinian Leaders to End “Pay-to-Slay” Terror Bounties
What Is Normal?
Idaho Scores A Win Against Homeless Encampments
Brett Kavanaugh Expresses His Opinion Of His Supreme Court Colleagues
DeSantis Expresses Disappointment Over Ronna McDaniel's RNC Leadership
The WH Is Getting Good At Keeping Biden From Having to Answer Questions...
Tipsheet

Mayorkas Smuggled 100,000 Migrants Into the U.S. Through A Hidden Parole Pathway

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden’s secretary of homeland security, Alejandro Mayorkas, reportedly smuggled over 100,000 illegal migrants into the U.S. through a hidden parole pathway.

From May to December, Mayorkas has been welcoming at least 20,000 migrants into the country each month, according to the New York Times. 

The NYT was given an official briefing on the pathway, which was name CBP One after many reporters were unable to explain the migration pathway. 

The secret pathway delivers more than 240,000 illegal migrants into the U.S. per year under the disguise that they will be used as economically despite a 1986 ban on the corporate hiring of immigrants. 

This is in addition to the 360,000 migrants per year that officials will bring in from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua using the same hidden pathway. 

Combined, this would add 600,000 extra economic migrants per year to the country’s economy.

This comes as migrants are rushing to fly into the U.S. after 20 Republicans filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s new immigration plan. 

Hundreds of immigrants landed at the Miami International Airport this week, coming in from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Haiti, all of which were coming to the states legally under Biden’s expanded parole program, which allows 30,000 migrants from four countries to enter each month. 

However, amid the GOP- led lawsuit, the migrants are coming to the U.S.  earlier than expected, fearing the lawsuit could end the program. 

According to the lawsuit, Biden’s plan “amounts to the creation of a new visa program that allows hundreds of thousands of aliens to enter the United States who otherwise have no basis for doing so."

Earlier this month, Biden announced the program, saying that it would allow migrants to receive work permits and a two-year authorization to live in the U.S.

The lawsuit was assigned to Court Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, who has until April 25 to decide whether or not to halt Biden’s program until there is a decision on the lawsuit. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Memphis Drivers React to Being Stuck in Traffic Due to BLM Protest Julio Rosas
Anniversary of When Che Guevara 'Closed' on His Beachfront Mansion Humberto Fontova
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Idaho Scores A Win Against Homeless Encampments Sarah Arnold
Paul Pelosi Attacker Delivers A Bone Chilling Message to A Local News Outlet Sarah Arnold
O'Keefe Scoops and Shames the Mainstream Media...Again Larry O'Connor
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Memphis Drivers React to Being Stuck in Traffic Due to BLM Protest Julio Rosas