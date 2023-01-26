Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Calls His Work 'One of the Most Consequential Artists In This Century'

Hunter Biden’s art dealer described his work as “one of the most consequential artists in this century,” as House Republicans mount up more investigations against him.

The first son’s art dealer, George Berges, has been demanded to hand over documents and sales receipts by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), however, it is unclear whether he will cooperate.

“At the moment I cannot comment and I will refer you to my legal counsel but know that my singular focus has always been, and will continue to be, the integrity of our artists and the privacy of our art collectors,” Berges said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Berges praised Hunter Biden’s art as the “unrelenting divinity within each of us,” adding that the disgraced son’s work is “needed in this world.”

“I represent Hunter Biden because I feel that not only his art merits my representation, but because his narrative, which gives birth to his art, is very much needed in the world,” Berges said. “He is a story of perseverance; Hunter’s story reflects what I believe is the beauty of humanity, judged not by the fall, but by having the strength to rise, by having the character required to change and the courage to do it.”

In a letter to Berges, Comer insisted that he holds important information regarding the details of Hunter Biden’s art transactions with foreign buyers.

“You have advertised that Hunter Biden’s latest artwork ranges in price from $55,000 to $225,000. It is concerning that President Biden’s son is the recipient of anonymous, high-dollar transactions — potentially from foreign buyers — with no accountability or oversight (other than you)," Comer wrote to Bergès.

According to Fox News, Berges has ties to China and in 2015, said that he wanted to be the art world's "lead guy in China.”

If Berges does not comply with the Oversight Committee's request, the Republican majority on the panel can vote to compel his evidence and testimony with a subpoena, which would open Berges to potential criminal charges.