Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Ready to Take Over the White House With Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reportedly has her eyes on a seat in the White House next to former President Trump.

According to former Trump aide Steven Bannon, Greene “sees herself on the shortlist” to be named Trump’s 2024 running mate as he rallies to take over the Oval Office once again.

“This is no shrinking violet, she’s ambitious- she’s not shy about that, nor should she be… she sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP,” Bannon told NBC News, adding that when Greene “looks in the mirror, she sees a potential president smiling back.”

NBC reported that Greene has rebranded herself as a lawmaker who could potentially bridge the gap between the various factions of the Republican Party.

Although Trump, who announced his candidacy in November shortly after the midterm elections, has yet to name a running mate, an anonymous source said that Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president.”

The Georgia Republican has stuck by Trump’s side through thick and thin, proving that she would make a loyal member of his team.

Greene endorsed Trump even before he officially made his 2024 presidential bid, and last summer she said that she would be “honored” to run alongside the former president.

During the vote for House Speaker earlier this month, Greene was caught holding up her phone with Trump on the line, trying to get Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont) to speak with the former president after he voted for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) instead of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif).

Speculation has drawn on who Trump will choose as his running mate, however, it is unlikely that he would choose former Vice President Mike Pence for a third time.

After the January 6 Capitol Hill protests, the pair had a falling out after Pence refused to reject electors when Congress certified the 2020 election for President Biden on Jan. 6, 2021.