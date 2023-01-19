Swalwell Cries 'Poor Me,' Blames McCarthy For 'Death Threats' After Being Removed From His Committee

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) is blaming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) for being threatened by people who “parrot” the Republican.

During an interview with MSNBC, Swalwell claimed that McCarthy is removing him from his committee assignments because of “political vengeance.”

“You know, Kevin McCarthy seems to want to heat the leftovers of a story that goes back to Barack Obama’s first term," Swalwell said, adding, “the FBI has said three different times. In a rare form, they never talk about investigations, that all I did was help them — never suspected of wrongdoing.”

The Democrat was referring to an alleged affair he had with suspected Chinese spy, Christine Fang, “Fang Fang” in 2014, which became public in 2020.

McCarthy said that he was informed to keep Swalwell far away from committees after an FBI briefing.

“It inspires these death threats. People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threats,” Swalwell said, alleging that people want to “rape and kill” his children.

In August, Swalwell said that his office has received a phone call from a man who vowed to kill him with an assault rifle, blaming McCarthy and former President Trump for being “architects” of the “violent times” that the U.S. has supposedly become.

The congressman continued to say that McCarthy’s “accusations” will lead to much bigger consequences than just leaving Swalwell off of committees.

McCarthy has kept his promise of removing the Democrat from his assignments in the 118th Congress.

“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” the House Speaker said in a quote to Punchbowl News.

McCarthy lays it all out here with Dave Rubin:

Actually it’s because you banged a Chinese spy.pic.twitter.com/H0HCReybpc — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 11, 2023



