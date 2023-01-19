DOJ and White House Worked to Keep Biden's Classified Document Scandal 'Quiet'
The Liberal Meltdown Over an NHL Player's Abstaining From Pride Night Continues
Here's What the Supreme Court Leak Investigation Turned Up
The COVID Vaccine Is Creating Monsters
Mayorkas Makes Glaring Admission About Biden's Border Crisis
CNN Shields Biden on Classified Docs: ‘Most of the Time It’s Completely Accidental‘
Townhall's Exposé on the LGBTQ Pedophile Ring Is a Media Scandal
WaPo Swoons As Biden Buys a Burger, Chris Hayes Owns No Mirrors, and...
The Journalism Complex Has Burned Itself Out
Poll: Is the US on the Road to Becoming a Socialist State?
College Unveils Separate Dorm for Transgender, Non-Binary Students
Woke Law Requires Prosecutors to Drop 69% of Criminal Cases In NYC
What the Heck Is Going on With Mitch Daniels' Top Adviser in This...
Eric Swalwell Is Coming Off As Increasingly Desperate, With Help From Partisan Washington...
Tipsheet

Swalwell Cries 'Poor Me,' Blames McCarthy For 'Death Threats' After Being Removed From His Committee

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 19, 2023 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) is blaming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) for being threatened by people who “parrot” the Republican. 

During an interview with MSNBC, Swalwell claimed that McCarthy is removing him from his committee assignments because of “political vengeance.” 

“You know, Kevin McCarthy seems to want to heat the leftovers of a story that goes back to Barack Obama’s first term," Swalwell said, adding, “the FBI has said three different times. In a rare form, they never talk about investigations, that all I did was help them — never suspected of wrongdoing.”

The Democrat was referring to an alleged affair he had with suspected Chinese spy, Christine Fang, “Fang Fang” in 2014, which became public in 2020. 

McCarthy said that he was informed to keep Swalwell far away from committees after an FBI briefing. 

“It inspires these death threats. People parrot what Kevin McCarthy is saying when they call and make the threats,” Swalwell said, alleging that people want to “rape and kill” his children.

In August, Swalwell said that his office has received a phone call from a man who vowed to kill him with an assault rifle, blaming McCarthy and former President Trump for being “architects” of the “violent times” that the U.S. has supposedly become. 

The congressman continued to say that McCarthy’s “accusations” will lead to much bigger consequences than just leaving Swalwell off of committees. 

McCarthy has kept his promise of removing the Democrat from his assignments in the 118th Congress. 

“Swalwell can’t get a security clearance in the private sector. I’m not going to give him a government security clearance,” the House Speaker said in a quote to Punchbowl News. 

McCarthy lays it all out here with Dave Rubin: 


Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell
Part 3: How Did an Accused Child Rapist Adopt Two Children? Mia Cathell
Part 2: Just How Big Was the Operation Led by the LGBTQ Couple Who Abused Their Adopted Sons? Mia Cathell
Eric Swalwell Is Coming Off As Increasingly Desperate, With Help From Partisan Washington Post Rebecca Downs
Here's What the Supreme Court Leak Investigation Turned Up Spencer Brown
Democrats Once Again Resist A Supreme Court Demand That They Respect Our Civil Rights Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
TAPES: We Investigated a Suburban LGBTQ Pedophile Ring. Here's What We Found. Mia Cathell