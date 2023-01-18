White House Stonewalls Reporters on Biden's Document Scandal
Tipsheet

Swalwell Is Confronted Over His Alleged 'Fang Fang' Relationship, But Blames Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 18, 2023 5:45 PM

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif) is confronted by The View over his alleged affair with a Chinese spy. 

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned Swalwell’s relationship with Christine Fang, dubbed “Fang Fang,” after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) announced his plans to remove him from the House Intelligence Committee. 

“If you got the briefing that I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Eric Swalwell on any committee,” McCarthy said. 

In response, Swalwell insisted that he did no wrongdoing, calling McCarthy a Pinocchio. 

“First and foremost, and you don’t have to take my word for it, take the FBI’s word for it … when they told me who [Fang Fang was] … I did everything that I hoped everyone would do, which was to cooperate and help the FBI, and she was removed,” Swalwell said, adding “by the way, Speaker Boehner was briefed about this, never sought to remove me from the [Intelligence] Committee. Devin Nunes, who was chair of the Intelligence Committee, was briefed about this.”

Swalwell continued to call out former President Trump, claiming that he would have done anything to throw the representative under the bus. 

“Donald Trump, who would later find out about this when he was president, with the greatest access to classified information of anyone who walks the earth, if he could’ve embarrassed me by showing any wrongdoing, after all the names he’s called me, he would’ve,” Swalwell suggested. 

Last week, McCarthy told reporters that the FBI’s briefing on Swalwell’s seat on the Intelligence Committee has “jeopardized” that nation’s national security, accusing the Democrat of being compromised by a Chinese spy. 

“Have you asked the questions about Swalwell? Not only was he getting a clearance, but he was also inside an intel committee. He had more information than the majority of all the members. Did you ever raise that issue? No, but you should’ve,” McCarthy told reporters, adding “the only way that they even knew” about the security risks associated with Swalwell “is when they went to nominate him to the Intel Committee, and then the FBI came and told the leadership then, ‘He’s got a problem.’ And they kept him on. That jeopardized all of us.”

Fang reportedly worked in California’s Bay Area on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) Ministry of State Security, the country’s internal spy agency where she allegedly assisted Swalwell with fundraising during his 2014 re-election campaign. 

The Washington Post reported that Fang fled the U.S. in 2015 after the FBI started investigating her relationship with Swalwell and her ties to the Chinese Communist Party. 

