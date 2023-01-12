The NYT Defends Hunter Biden Making Money By Doing No Work

Hunter Biden got his money from shady overseas business deals and his so-called “artwork,” (which looks like drawings from a child), however, the Left-wing publication, New York Times, attempts to tell a different story of the president’s son.

The report, written by Adam Entous, Michael S. Schmidt, and Katie Benner, painted a sad story of how Hunter Biden lost his brother, making him spiral into a world of drugs, alcohol, and prostitutes, all while bashing Republicans.

“The way Republicans tell it, President Biden has been complicit in a long-running scheme to profit from his position in public life through shady dealing around the world engineered by his son, Hunter Biden,” the NYT article reads.

The 5,426-word report also blamed Republicans for promoting a “false” story about how President Joe Biden is involved in his son’s shady business dealings.

However, in November I reported how 17 pieces of evidence prove that the president himself is involved with Hunter Biden despite the White House denying the allegations.

The NYT defended Hunter Biden’s criminal acts by framing it around his brother, Beau Biden’s death.

“And after the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015, Hunter descended into a spiral of addiction and tawdry and self-destructive behavior,” the report claims.

The Times then touted what a “wonderful” man Biden’s son turned out to be.

“He is sober now and no longer entangled in foreign business deals. He is a visible presence in his father’s life- his oldest daughter was married at the White House in November, and he attended a state dinner last month,” the article read.

Additionally, the authors claimed that the evidence and stories “aggressive Republicans” provide on the Biden family’s business dealings are “exaggerated” and “often twisted” to “score political points.”

However, what the NYT failed to mention was the large number of bank transactions flagged as suspicious by U.S. financial institutions, while ignoring the fact that Biden shared bank accounts with his son.

The authors also overlooked the fact that, despite having no prior experience in the energy sector or Ukraine, Hunter Biden was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with a salary of $83,000 a month.

They also seemed to forget how Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

But no, the NYT is right, the Biden family did nothing wrong and Republicans are all just making this up in their heads.