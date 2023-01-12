Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine
Tipsheet

Biden Gets Into Spat With Reporter Over Classified Documents Found Next to His Corvette

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 12, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden does not like being questioned about the classified documents found at his Delaware home in the garage next to his Corvette, which only indicates he is hiding something. 

During a press conference, White House correspondent Peter Doocy and Biden clashed after the White House Counsel's Office announced that a second batch of documents were found. 

“Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Biden. 

In response, Biden said "I'm going to get the chance to speak on all of this, God willing it'll be soon, but I said earlier this week — and by the way, my Corvette is in a locked garage. It's not like it's sitting out in the street.” 

Doocy then clarified that the documents were in a locked garage. 

“Yes, as well as my Corvette. But as I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously," Biden said, adding “I also said we're cooperating fully and completely with the Justice Department's review.”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre avoided answering questions regarding the discovery of the documents during the first press briefing since the classified papers were found. 

When asked about the documents, Jean-Pierre said, “it’s under review. I’m going to let the DOJ do their process. I’m just not going to get ahead of it,” adding “we are going to be limited on what we can say here.” 

However, CBS’s Ed O’ Keefe wanted to know whether the timing of the midterm elections was related to the White House keeping the documents found under wrap. 

“As I am talking to you, it is under review,” the press secretary responded. 

O’Keefe asked a second time why the documents found at Biden’s home weren’t made public at the time of discovery. 

However, Jean-Pierre stayed true to her word and refused to answer any questions on the matter. 

“I’m going to leave you to the information that the president provided to all of you just yesterday,” she said. 

It is unclear what the classified documents contain or whether Biden or anyone else close to him has read them since leaving office as Vice President. 

In a statement, White House lawyers said- “lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden administration records with classified markings. All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President's Wilmington residence garage… one document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room."

