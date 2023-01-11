George Santos Refuses to Resign Even After Local County GOP Calls on Him to Step Down

Freshman GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY) refuses to resign from Congress amid mass calls from the Republican Party demanding that he step down over revelations that he lied about his qualifications.

“I will not,” Santos responded to Nassau County Rep. Anthony D’ Esposito (R-NY) after he asked the disgraced congressman to resign.

🚨Rep. George Santos tells @rachelvscott and me he will NOT resign pic.twitter.com/vBMvotq3Y0 — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 11, 2023

In a statement, D’ Esposito argued that Santos has lost the trust of the American people and broken his right to serve in Congress.

“Throughout my time as both an NYPD Detective and elected official, I have maintained that trust is the hallmark of good public service. When public servants deceive and mislead those they are tasked with serving, they are no longer fit to work for the people,” D’ Esposito said in a statement, adding “it has become clear that congressman George Santos's many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the residents he is sworn to serve… for his betrayal of the public's trust, I call on congressman George Santos to resign.”

Meanwhile, during a press conference on Wednesday, Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Cairo said that Santo's campaign was just a bunch of deceitful lies fabricated to get ahead in his political career.

Santos has “disgraced the House of Representatives,” Cairo said, adding that he “has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee, nor should he serve in public service or as an elected official. He's not welcome here at GOP HQ.”

During Santo’s congressional campaign, he falsely claimed that he graduated from college with a degree in finance before working for Goldman Sachs and Citibank.

Additionally, Brazilian prosecutors announced that they will to re-open fraud charges against Santos related to allegations of a stolen checkbook, which has been dead for nearly a decade because they were unable to locate the Congressman.