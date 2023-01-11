One of the Biggest Workers Strikes in History Could Happen This Year
Tipsheet

Byron Donalds Wife Speaks Out Against the Left's Hatred Comments

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Florida Republican Byron Donalds’ (R-Fla) wife, Erika Donald, called out the Left for its hateful comments that she and her husband have endured. 

“Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left,” she tweeted. 

Erika Donalds, who is white, told the “haters” to “cry harder” after comments surfaced of users attacking her over her skin color and being married to a Black Republican lawmaker. 

“They can’t accept that a free-thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can’t stand that he’s married to me!" Donalds wrote. "Cry harder, haters.”

A spokesperson for Donalds, Harrison Fields, told Fox News Digital that the “congressman stands by his wife and denounces the blatant racism being thrown at them.”

Erika Donalds shared screenshots of tweets from Twitter users attacking her and her husband’s relationship. 

"Should have known your wife was White. I’m not a racist (sic), but…" one user wrote. 

Another wrote: “surprise surprise, his wife is… nevermind,” while another tweeted, "no surprise he has a snowflake for a wife.”

Similarly, Democrats have branded Donalds as a “prop” because of his race. 

Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo) tweeted earlier this week claiming that Donalds supports white supremacy. 

“FWIW, @ByronDonalds is not a historic candidate for Speaker. He is a prop…despite being Black, he supports a policy agenda intent on upholding and perpetuating white supremacy,” her tweet read. 

