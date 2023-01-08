Kristi Noem Speaks Out After Federal Agencies Leak Her Social Security Number

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is demanding answers after her Social Security Number was leaked by the federal government in a document related to the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 protests.

In a letter addressed to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Noem’s lawyers condemned the security breach, asking to know how the agencies plan to combat the high-risk issue.

“Gov. Noem and her family are now at very high risk of identity theft and being personally compromised due to the failure to redact the social security numbers and make the same available to the public,” the letter reads.

Noem’s husband, three children, and her son-in-law’s Social Security Numbers were also leaked.

“My lawyers have asked the @WhiteHouse, the @USNatArchives, and @BennieGThompson which of them is responsible for leaking the Social Security Numbers of me, my husband, my 3 kids, and my son-in-law." Noem tweeted. “What specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect our identities?”

Noem said that when she and her family visited former President Trump at the White House in December 2020, their personal information was recorded on visitor logs, which then became evidence for the Jan. 6 Committee.

The Washington Post noted that those visitor logs, including text messages and taped interviews, were posted online as the Committee’s investigation came to an end.

As a result, the un-redacted Social Security Numbers were put into a spreadsheet and then posted online this week, which was taken down on Wednesday.

Noem’s lawyers are demanding an answer by Jan. 13th, as the letter points out that Noem and her family are “now at a very high risk of identity theft and being personally compromised due to the failure to redact the social security numbers and making the same available to the public.”

The governor argues that the security breach was a direct violation of the Privacy Act of 1974.

"We expect a detailed response addressing how the breach of privacy occurred, who was responsible, what steps breach of you has taken to remedy the breach, and what specific measures and remedies will be taken to protect Gov. Noem and her family,” the letter continued.

Other politicians whose personal information was also leaked include Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.), former Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.