Jeffries Explains His Relationship With McCarthy: 'Agree to Disagree'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) discussed what his relationship is like with newly-elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif).

During an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd, the host pointed out that McCarthy did not have a good relationship with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

In response, Jeffries assured Todd that he and McCarthy, who was elected Speaker after 15 rounds of voting, will work together and at times, “agree to disagree.”

“Clearly we are going to have strong disagreements at times. But we can agree to disagree without being disagreeable. That is what I believe the American people would like to see in terms of a functional House, a functional Senate, a functional government,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries said that he is hopeful his relationship with McCarthy will be strong and that the Republicans and Democrats can come to common ground on most issues.

“If Kevin McCarthy is willing to try to find common ground in that regard, they will find willing partners amongst House Democrats,” Jeffries continued.

McCarthy and Pelosi have taken several rounds of jabs at each other in the past.

Insider reported that Pelosi once called McCarthy a “moron” in 2021 after he criticized a possible mask mandate for Congress.

A few days later, McCarthy said that it would be “hard to hit” Pelosi with the Speakers’ gavel if he became speaker.

Most recently, Pelosi said that McCarthy may need a “doctor” or a “psychiatrist” after failing to secure votes early on in the week.