Biden Admin Spent Over $300 Million In Taxpayer Money to Fund Illegal Migrants' Dental and Health Care

By now it’s not shocking to learn that President Joe Biden favors illegal migrants more than Americans after two of doing nothing as the southern border wreaked havoc on the U.S.

In an annual report released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Biden Administration spent hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure illegal immigrants were well taken care of.

The ICE Health Service Corps' budget was about $324 million, which was an $8 million increase from the year prior.

According to the report, the money was spent on providing “direct care – including medical and dental health services – to over 118,000 non-citizens housed at 19 IHSC-operated facilities throughout the United States, which exceeded 1.1 million visits over the course of the fiscal year.”

At taxpayers’ expense, illegal migrants are treated to “an initial medical screening, including for mental health needs, as well as all necessary follow-up care” once they have illegally entered the U.S.

Even migrants flagged as “public safety” are still given these cushy services.

Last month, the Biden Administration approved Washington state’s request to offer health care insurance to undocumented immigrants, thanks to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The state will expand access to qualified health plans as well as dental care regardless of immigration status.

No wonder illegals are forcing their way into our country when Biden gives out cushy incentives.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform published a study that shows that for the U.S. to provide the so-called “necessary” needs for illegal migrants, American citizens must burden an additional $20.4 billion every year.

This comes as Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, announced he was suing the Biden Administration over a rule that punishes taxpayers to pay for the cost of illegal immigration.

Paxton said that the Biden Administration is “committed to opening the borders to aliens who cannot take care of themselves. Texans should not have to pay for these costly immigrants, nor should any other American."