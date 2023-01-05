Shaun King's Take on the House Speakership Fiasco Is Surprisingly Accurate
Amazon Just Delivered Some Horrible News to Its Workforce
BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal?
Border Patrol Agent Shot by Suspected Smuggler Ahead of Biden's Visit
Republican Floats Working With Democrats to Elect McCarthy Speaker
Listing Off the Lowest Members in Journalism for 2022: THE TOP (Bottom?) 10
Carlson Makes a Surprising Admission About What the 2022 Midterms Made Him Realize
DeSantis Demands Woke Colleges to Reveal How Much They Spend On CRT and...
Trump Issues Warning On Drug Cartels, Vows to Fight Them Like ISIS Because...
Glenn Youngkin Keeps Getting More Popular, As Virginians Want Him to Keep Addressing...
Shocker: Biden Blames Republicans For Border Crisis
Woke Ideology Is Infiltrating America’s Medical Schools
Is Nancy Pelosi for Real With Her Response to House Speaker Race?
Hillary Clinton to Become Professor at Columbia University
Tipsheet

Oklahoma Bans 'Gender-Affirming Care' For Those Under 26

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2023 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

The Oklahoma legislation moves to ban “gender-affirming care” for adults under the age of 26, arguing that a person’s brain isn’t fully formed until the age of 25.

Dubbed the Millstone Act, the bill states that “a physician or other healthcare professional shall not provide gender transition procedures to any individual under twenty-six (26) years of age.”

Healthcare providers will not be allowed to administer or recommend medical care related to gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormone medication, and surgeries. 

The bill continues to state that doctors shall not “alter or remove physical or anatomical characteristics or features that are typical for the individual’s biological sex, or (2) instill or create physiological or anatomical characteristics that resemble a sex different from the individual’s biological sex, including but not limited to medical services that provide puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, or other mechanisms to promote the development of feminizing or masculinizing features in the opposite biological sex, or genital or nongenital gender reassignment surgery performed to assist an individual with a gender transition.”

If caught, healthcare providers will be punished by an unclassified felony conviction and the revocation of their medical license for “unprofessional conduct.”

Medicare will also not be able to cover such surgeries or medication distribution for people in the state. 

The legislation was introduced by State Sen. David Bullard (R-Okla.), who also issued a bill that bans prohibits transgender youth from using school restrooms or locker rooms consistent with their gender identity. 

The Millstone Act cites a bible passage of Jesus warning of sin. 

“Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, but whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a great millstone fastened around his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea.” 

Oklahoma joins dozens of other U.S. states fighting against access to gender-affirming care. 

Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
BREAKTHROUGH: Does McCarthy Have a Deal? Katie Pavlich
UPDATE: House Adjourns After McCarthy Loses on 11th Ballot Spencer Brown
Trump Is Not Going Third-Party, But He Could Still Try to Blow Everything Up Kurt Schlichter
Amazon Just Delivered Some Horrible News to Its Workforce Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Authorities Release Chilling Details in Case Against Idaho Murder Suspect Spencer Brown