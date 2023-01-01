Five Radical, Woke California Laws Go Into Effect Today
McConnell: For or Against the Republican Party?

Sarah Arnold
January 01, 2023
Before the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill was passed, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was taking heat for supporting the Democrat-driven bill. 

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said that McConnell had turned his back on the Republican Party.

However, this was not the first time McConnell voted in favor of the Democrats. 

Earlier this year, McConnell canceled almost $8 million worth of ad buys in Arizona, effectively hurting Republican candidate Blake Masters’s chances of defeating his Democrat opponent, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ).

“Abandoning Blake Masters was indefensible,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in a statement, adding “because Masters said he would vote against Mitch McConnell. And so Mitch would rather be a leader than have a Republican majority. If there’s a Republican who can win who’s not going to support Mitch, the truth of the matter is he’d rather the Democrat win.”

In June, the so-called conservative voted “yes” on Senate gun control measures following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. 

“The American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school. They want both of those things at once,” McConnell said at the time, adding “and that is just what the bill before the Senate will help accomplish.”

Additionally, McConnell helped President Joe Biden fuel inflation by working alongside Democrats to pass huge spending bills such as the $1.9 trillion for the COVID-19 corporate bailout and the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bills. 

Another clue that McConnell works to benefit the Left rather than the Right, is when he refused to condemn Biden’s Philadelphia speech when he called Trump supporters a threat to the country. 

“They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence that are a threat to our rights, to the pursuit of justice, to the rule of law, to the very soul of this country,” Biden said, to which McConnell declined to comment on. 

Several Republicans have openly expressed their rage with McConnell for always seeming to sway toward the Left, calling for him to step down from his position. 

