Tipsheet

CNN Drops the Ball On NYE

Sarah Arnold
January 01, 2023


For most of 2022, CNN has tried to redeem it self after losing more than half of its viewers due to constantly reporting on fake news and throwing Trump supporters under the bus. 

I’m attempt to dial it back, CNN announced that it was going to limit hosts alcohol consumption during the live coverage of New Years Eve. 

However, that didn’t stop the network’s liberal hosts to still make a fool of themselves. 

As the clock stroke midnight, CNN host Don Lemon dances to “Back That Azz Up,” leaving a foul taste in viewers mouths. 

Instead of celebrating the new year with the traditional toast of champagne, Lemon was seen “throwing beaded necklaces into the dancing crowd, only moments later seeming to realize that the countdown and announcement had been missed,” according to Business Insider. 


Apparently, Lemon’s earpiece stopped working and he was unable to hear the producers, making him miss the countdown to midnight. 

The network was already on thin ice after hosts were over served while on air last year. 

While ringing in the 2022 year, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper made comments that would normally be frowned upon had they not been drinking. 

Cohen called former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) a “horrible mayor,” including a salute saying included a salute while saying, “sayonara sucka.” 

The liberal network has averaged only 730,000 viewers, compared to Fox News with 2.3 million. 

In 2022, new CEO Chris Licht promised to make the network about reporting real news once again. 

So far, his new plan has yet to work and the way the network rang in the new year doesn’t give much hope for change. 

