Tipsheet

Sen. Hawley Blames Poor Midterm Outcome On McConnell

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 31, 2022 11:30 AM
Tasos Katopodis/Pool via AP

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is blaming the Republican's terrible track record during the midterm election on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). 

During an interview at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, Hawley explained how several Republicans, including McConnell, have enabled the Biden Administration’s progressive agenda. 

“Listen, if you look at the last just two years in the Senate: Cave to Big Pharma on insulin. Cave to Chuck Schumer on gun control. Cave to the radical left on the climate agenda. That’s the so-called infrastructure bill,” Hawley said. 

Eighteen Senate Republicans voted to advance the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which contains billions of dollars earmarked for Democrats’ woke agenda such as LGBTQ museums and antiracist institutions. 

“That’s a terrible record. And then they wonder, Why didn’t we do better in the midterms? Gee, why, I don’t know,” Hawley questioned. 

The Missouri senator was one of about 10 Senate Republicans to oppose McConnell’s bid to continue serving as the Senate Minority Leader. 

Hawley said that change is in order so that Americans can trust the system again, and that begins with voting for new leadership. 

“We got to do something different, and we’ve got to give the voters, including independent voters, we’ve got to give them something to believe in us and trust us, and we haven’t done that in the last couple of years,” Hawley added.

When asked how McConnell continues to hold power despite a growing number of Republicans who oppose him, Hawley said that he is happy to speak out against the current leadership and call for new members. 

“I’m from the state of Missouri. We’re pretty independent-minded. In my view, we have to do what is right. You have to have the courage of your convictions. So I’m happy to go out there and say, ‘We need a change in direction in the Senate GOP,’” Hawley said. 

Republicans aimed at McConnell after he supported the 4,000-plus page omnibus bill, calling on him to stop helping President Joe Biden.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) called out McConnell right before the massive bill passed. 

“Every Republican in the country should be demanding Mitch McConnell do his job as Republican leader in the Senate and stop helping [President Joe] Biden and the Democrats continue to destroy our country. Pass a CR into '23 and NO OMNIBUS!!!” Greene tweeted.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) also demanded McConnell do his job and “follow the wishes of the American people.” 

