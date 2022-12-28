Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022
Greg Abbott Has Shipped Nearly 16,000 Illegal Migrants to Sanctuary Cities In 2022

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 28, 2022 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is looking back at everything he has accomplished this year. 

In a Twitter post, Abbott announced that he has shipped nearly 16,000 illegal migrants to sanctuary cities to bring awareness to what President Joe Biden’s open border policies have done to the country. 

“Texas has bused over 15,900 migrants to sanctuary cities,” Abbott said in his tweet, adding the four cities that they were sent to. 

Almost 9,000 illegal aliens were sent to Washington, D.C., nearly 5,000 were bussed to New York City, over 1,500 illegal migrants made their way to Chicago and 630 were sent to Philadelphia, all of which are Democrat-run cities. 

“We’re providing relief to local communities overwhelmed by President Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott added. 


On Christmas Eve, three busloads of illegal migrants arrived on the doorsteps of Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. home. 

After being hit with criticism, Abbott defended his action by calling Biden a “hypocrite-in-chief.” 

Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Abbott, hit back at the Biden Administration for criticizing the governor’s move while they have been “flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night.”

“These migrants willingly chose to go to Washington D.C., having signed a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boardinEze told Fox News Digital in a statement,” Eze said, adding “and they were processed and released by the federal government, who are dumping them at historic levels in Texas border towns like El Paso, which recently declared a state of emergency because of the Biden-made crisis.”

Democrats continuously attack Abbott for shipping illegal migrants to their cities, claiming that he has “abandoned children on the side of the road in below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve.” 

White House spokesperson Abdullah Hasan called it a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.”

However, Democrats who allow thousands of migrants to cross over into the U.S. are putting Americans' lives in danger. Fentanyl deaths are up historically, while Biden’s open border policies make migrants more vulnerable to human trafficking. 

Biden’s policies have led the southern border to face disastrous proportions at the hands of his carelessness. Yet governors who want to fix the issue are the ones who get criticized. 

