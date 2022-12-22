Scathing Report Reveals Nancy Pelosi Was Responsible For Failed Jan.6 Security Measures

As every Democrat is pinning the blame on former President Trump for the January 6 Capitol Hill protests, one Republican is turning the tables on soon-to-be former House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is arguing that Pelosi is directly responsible for failed security measures and should be held responsible for her actions.

In a tweet, Greene said, “Nancy Pelosi is directly to blame for the security failures at the Capitol on January 6th. She blamed everyone else now she must pay the price.”

However, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammil, argued against Greene’s claims, saying that the Republican is spreading “lies.”

"More lies. More threats of political violence. Where is Kevin McCarthy? He’s groveling to this extreme MAGA element of his party to become the weakest Speaker of the House in history," Hammill tweeted in response.

More lies. More threats of political violence. Where is Kevin McCarthy? He’s groveling to this extreme MAGA element of his party in an effort to become the weakest Speaker of the House in history. https://t.co/qMF7TRwNMZ — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) December 22, 2022

To back up her claims, Greene cited a scathing report from House Republicans that contain emails and text messages, exposing the truth that Pelosi was involved in security measures for that day.

“Then-House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving — who served on the Capitol Police Board by virtue of his position — succumbed to political pressures from the Office of Speaker Pelosi and House Democrat leadership leading up to January 6, 2021,” the report read, adding “he coordinated closely with the Speaker and her staff and left Republicans out of important discussions related to security.”

Irving reportedly “coordinated closely” with Pelosi and her staff on security plans for Jan. 6, however, Republicans were purposely left out of “important discussions related to security.”

He argued that Pelosi and House Democrats were “compromised by politics and did not adequately prepare for violence at the Capitol.”

The report, which was released by Jim Banks (R-IN), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rodney Davis (R-IL), Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Troy Nehls (R-TX), said that “the Speaker’s office was heavily involved in planning and decision-making before and during the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and micromanaged the Sergeant at Arms.”

Despite Pelosi continually saying she “has no power over the Capitol Police,” the outgoing House Speaker spoke to Irving 36 times about Capitol security and attended meetings in December 2020 leading up to the protests.