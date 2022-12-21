FTX's Sam-Bankman Fried To Be Extradited From the Bahamas To the U.S.

FTX founder, Sam-Bankman Fried, completed his extradition paperwork so that he can be transported from the Bahamas to the U.S. where he will face an abundance of criminal charges over allegedly committing fraud of $1.8 billion from investors.

samAccording to court papers, Bankman-Fried agreed to be extradited to the states because he wants to “make the relevant customers whole,” despite vowing to fight the process.

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Nassau, Bahamas, the former CEO told the judge that he waives his right to a drawn-out extradition hearing.

“Yes, I do wish to waive my right to such formal extradition proceedings,” he told the judge, in which his lawyer said that the 30-year-old was anxious to leave the Bahamas.

Bloomberg reported that Bankman-Fried was kept in a swanky unit equipped with air conditioning and cable TV while serving time at Fox Hill.

He has had access to luxury perks that prisoners don’t generally do during his stint. According to prison officials, Bankman-Fried would read articles and watch news segments about himself.

Bankman-Fried reportedly was given a comfortable cot compared to the rat-infested beds that other inmates had to sleep on. He also had access to running water and a private toilet. A doctor also examined him twice a day.

Before the disgraced CEO was arrested, he lived in a $30 million penthouse with friends just a few miles from the prison where he would eventually end up at.

Bankman-Fried was given eight federal charges over allegations that he milked $8 billion from FTX customers. If he is convicted, he faces 115 years in prison.