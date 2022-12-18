Biden Plans to 'Celebrate' His So-Called 'Great' Achievements Before Christmas
Tipsheet

Biden Plans to 'Celebrate' His So-Called 'Great' Achievements Before Christmas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 18, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look back at President Joe Biden’s “accomplishments” he has made since entering office. 

To start, he has wreaked havoc on the southern border causing one of the worse U.S. border crises in American history. He is the sole reason why Americans are struggling to make ends meet as a record 40-year high inflation sets in, and on top of that, he left behind hundreds of Americans amid his botched Afghanistan withdrawal. 

However, Biden believes he has made exceptional moves since being inaugurated. 

According to White House officials, the president is planning to “celebrate” his “accomplishments” before Christmas. 

Biden is expected to highlight key aspects of how Americans will see the benefits of his time in office in the New Year, claiming that his Inflation Reduction Act that caps insulin at $35 a month for Medicare recipients and projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law will take full effect for people. 

However, one of the officials said that Biden not planning on taking credit for a full victory lap, but rather a “celebration” of all he has done so far— or maybe he should address Americans and apologize for all he has not accomplished. 

Another White House official said that Biden plans to use the opportunity to brag about how he has gotten more done in two years than any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. 

Biden may be able to fool some of the far-Left leaning people, but for many, he won’t be able to get away with touting his so-called accomplishments when the U.S. has been under so much chaos and destruction since Biden took office. 

This season, instead of lying about what he has done so far for the country, maybe Biden should give us all a Christmas miracle and resign from his position of power. 

