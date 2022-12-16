Biden Needs to Step Down, Despite What Democrats Have to Say

Despite President Joe Biden’s poor approval ratings, Democrats still won't admit it's time for him to leave the White House.

During a lunch meeting, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claimed that Biden deserves a second term, saying he has done an “excellent job” while in office.

“[He has] done an excellent job,” Pelosi said, adding “I hope that he does seek reelection. He’s a person with a great vision for our country. He’s been involved for a long time so he has great knowledge of the issues, and the challenges we face.”

Continuing to say she believes Biden has been a great President, Pelosi also claimed that he is fully there despite many concerns regarding his health.

“The vision, the knowledge, the strategic thinking is all here… the empathy is from the heart,” Pelosi said.

Additionally, Schumer also praised the President for what a “great” job he has done despite the U.S. being in the worse shape it has been in years.

“He’s done an excellent, excellent job,” Schumer said of the 80-year-old president, adding “And if he runs, I’m going to support him all the way.”

However, Biden has had several failures during his two years in office.

Under the Biden Administration, inflation rose a historic 6.8 percent, a record 40-year high.

American flails struggled to put food on the table and fill their tanks with gas. Some states such as California, saw $7 a-gallon prices while for the first time it was cheaper for families to dine out for Thanksgiving rather than cook dinner at home.

Biden has also proposed a new green economy that would put thousands of American jobs at risk. He had planned a $2 trillion tax hike to implement parts of the Green New Deal Democrats are pushing. This “infrastructure” package will threaten at least 159,000 jobs for Americans.

According to a Rice University study, over two years, Biden’s plan will have stripped more than two million jobs from hardworking Americans.

These are just two of the blunders Biden has made. There is still the border crisis, which he refused to visit, and the issue of crime that has plagued the country. Oh, and his botched Afghanistan withdrawal that betrayed U.S. troops.