New Senate GOP Campaign Czar: We're Going to Get More Involved in Elections
Democrat Mayor Spent Millions in Taxpayer Money to Fund Fancy Trips
The Economy Continues to Be the Top Issue for Americans, New Poll Shows
Former CDC Director Stands By Hypothesis COVID-19 Was Frankensteined in a Lab
New Twitter Files Just Dropped
Mask Mandates Are Starting to Come Back
We’re Winning Against the RINOs
Denver Mayor Declares Emergency Over 900 Illegal Immigrants
After Georgia, It's Time the GOP Focus in on One Area Regarding Winning...
There's a Simple Solution to the Current Border Crisis
Twitter's 'Black Thursday' Suspensions Has CNN Exposing Their Lack of Self-Awareness
House Democrats Introduce Bill to Prevent Trump from Holding Office Again
El Paso's Airport Turns into Makeshift Shelter for Released Migrants Amid Surge
House Democrats Push Puerto Rico Closer to Statehood
NYC Rolls Out Child Care Program for Undocumented Immigrants
Tipsheet

Democrat Mayor Spent Millions in Taxpayer Money to Fund Fancy Trips

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 16, 2022 5:45 PM

New Orleans residents are frustrated with its Democratic leadership after finding out where the hard-earning taxpayer money is going.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell is on the verge of being recalled for her lack of leadership in the city. 

Residents are frustrated that while New Orleans is being overrun by criminals, Cantrell is out taking luxurious trips. 

A petition, filed by Eileen Carter and Belden Batiste, a former Democrat mayoral candidate, has gained enough votes to draw attention to the lavish lifestyle the Democrat mayor has created for herself on taxpayer’s dime. 

On top of $29,000 first-class plane tickets to Europe Cantrell bought with taxpayer money, she also spent $50,000 of residents' funds to pay for bodyguard services. 

She allegedly also used $175,000 of campaign money on a personal stylist and shopper. 

In defense of her hefty spending, Cantrell claimed her expenses were a need and not a want. 

“My travel accommodations are a matter of safety, not of luxury," Cantrell said, adding “anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world Black women walk in."

Residents of the city are up in arms because New Orleans is facing sky-high crime and murder rates, as well as non-working street lights and insufficient garbage removal. 

Carter and Batiste have accused Cantrell of “quiet quitting,” citing times when she has not shown up for critical meetings and city events. 

“The national term 'quiet quitting,' that's what our mayor has done," Carter told Fox News Digital, adding “our mayor literally won't say the word 'crime.' She has disassociated herself from crime. She refuses to be involved it in at all.”

In September, New Orleans was named the “murder capital of the country” after 2022 saw a 140 percent increase in murders. 

Carter said that her group has one-third of the required 53,000 votes needed to get the recall effort on the ballot. They are hopeful that they will get at least 70,000, and the recall effort has been airing televised ads to get the votes. 

Cantrell would be the first New Orleans mayor to be recalled. 


Tags: DEMOCRATS CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Twitter Files Just Dropped Spencer Brown
America, We Can Choose Not to Tolerate Weirdos Kurt Schlichter
Students Reportedly Banned From Photographing ‘Trans’ Teacher With Giant Prosthetic Breasts Madeline Leesman
We Now Know Who Killed the Tillis Amnesty Deal in the Senate Matt Vespa
New Senate GOP Campaign Czar: We're Going to Get More Involved in Elections Matt Vespa
Flashback: Obama Dismissed School Sexual Assault Scandal as 'Phony' Conservative 'Culture War' Guy Benson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Twitter Files Just Dropped Spencer Brown