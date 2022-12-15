Jack Dorsey Takes Full Blame For Government Interfering With Twitter, Admits His Mistakes

Former Twitter co-founder and CEO, Jack Dorsey, admits that he lead the company down the wrong path, and still has significant problems.

In a blog post, Dorsey criticized Twitter for not upholding to certain standards when it comes to censoring content.

Since the release of current Twitter CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter Files, the social media platform has come under fire for suppressing information in order to fit the Left’s agenda.

Social media must be resilient to corporate and government control. Only the original author may remove content they produce. Moderation is best implemented by algorithmic choice.

“The Twitter when I led it and the Twitter of today do not meet any of these principles,” Dorsey admitted.

He took full responsibility for not problems the company faces today.

“This is my fault alone, as I completely gave up pushing for them when an activist entered our stock in 2020. I no longer had hope of achieving any of it as a public company with no defense mechanisms. I planned my exit at that moment knowing I was no longer right for the company,” Dorsey wrote.

Dorsey served as the company’s CEO from 2006 to 2008, and again in 2015 to 2021.

He said that his biggest mistake, which burdened the company with too much power, was “continuing to invest in building tools for us to manage the public conversation, versus building tools for the people using Twitter to easily manage it for themselves.”

Dorsey claimed that those opened the doors allowing Twitter to receive outside pressure.

Touching on former President Trump’s ban, Dorsey acknowledged that Twitter was beginning to have excessive power and that the company “did the right thing for the public company business at the time, but the wrong thing for the internet and society.”

He said that large corporations have too much power and that it is critical to have the tools to resist this, warning that governments and corporations will soon own public conversation.

“Of course governments want to shape and control the public conversation, and will use every method at their disposal to do so, including the media,” Dorsey said adding, “allowing a government or a few corporations to own the public conversation is a path towards centralized control.”