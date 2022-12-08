Woke DA Tells Prosecutors to Give Illegals Under Criminal Investigation a Way to Avoid Deportation

Crazy woke Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon issued directives at prosecutors to let illegal migrants who are under criminal investigation claim the charges could have “adverse immigration consequences” so that they can avoid deportation.

According to the policy, Gascon believes that criminals should have options when it comes to prosecution, such as avoiding charging for criminal enhancements, which can significantly increase a person’s prison sentence, “that would turn an otherwise immigration neutral offense into an immigration damaging one.”

Gascon’s new plan would allow criminals under investigation to contact the DA’s office before a case is filed, notifying them that charges could have ‘adverse immigration consequences,” which DA are encouraged to pursue the alternatives.

“All charging determinations shall be undertaken with the goal of avoiding or mitigating adverse immigration consequences,” Gascon’s directive reads.

Fox News Digital reported that Gascon’s policy will result in U.S. citizens receiving far more serious charges than illegal migrants.

“The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office consulted with our staff, community stakeholders, and immigration experts to craft a comprehensive Immigration policy that protects vulnerable victims and prioritizes safety while attempting to avoid overly punitive consequences for the accused," Tiffany Blackwell, communications director for the DA's office, said in a statement, adding “we believe that we have achieved that result. We will continue to rely upon our staff to provide us with relevant information that will assist in determining if alternative sentencing is warranted.”

The woke directive aims at U.S. citizens, discriminating against them because they aren’t the ones at risk of deportation, meaning U.S.-born citizens and illegal migrants won’t be given the same consideration when receiving charges.