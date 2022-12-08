How Republicans Can Regain the Initiative
A Broken Trade Litigation Forum Threatens Important Technologies for Seniors
A Credible Conservative Warrior Emerges to Lead the RNC
Biden Policies Are Endangering Maine Lobstermen and Right Whales
The Downward Spiral of Disgraceful Misconduct
Cleaning Up the Right
The Future of the First Amendment Hinges on the 303 Creative SCOTUS Case
Marriage Is a Truth That Cannot Be Redefined
Why Does the GOP Elite Hate Its Own Base?
How Twitter Blacklisted Conservative Accounts
Democrats Want to Abolish Prisons
Seven More Republicans Vow to Oppose Kevin McCarthy
Woke DA Tells Prosecutors to Give Illegals Under Criminal Investigation a Way to...
Republicans Unveil Border Security Agenda
New York Times Journos Strike, Wordle Addicts Barely Notice
Tipsheet

Seven More Republicans Vow to Oppose Kevin McCarthy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 08, 2022 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) is facing more criticism as Republicans build a case against him, opposing him as speaker of the House. 

Seven more members of the House Freedom Caucus pledged to oppose McCarthy, keeping him far away from being the next Speaker unless they win concessions on congressional rules. 

“The American people send us to Washington to do what we said we would do – namely, to limit spending and fight to advance a conservative agenda," Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said, adding "we must organize ourselves to ensure there is a 'check' on the swamp and reform the status quo.”

The letter listed several demands they want McCarthy to get “serious” about or risk losing their support. 

One of the demands is rules change to make it easier to remove the House speaker by allowing any lawmaker to offer a "motion to vacate the chair" at any point in time.

“While difficult in practice, it is an important mechanism to restore trust and provide accountability,” the lawmakers wrote. “We’re not going to be held hostage,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb) said. 

The GOP members argue that all legislation must focus on a single topic, be publicly available for 72 hours before a vote so that it can be read, and receive a full debate with the ability to offer and vote on amendments.

Additionally, the Republican lawmakers want McCarthy to create a new oversight panel that would investigate whether the federal government's powers have become weaponized for political gain by President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats.

“We believe these should form the basis of any conversation about our leadership and without regard to any one request, the totality of the requests must be addressed if we are to truly unite as a conference,” the lawmakers continued. 

Tags: REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Twitter Blacklisted Conservative Accounts Matt Vespa
Just How Stupid Are Sen. Thom Tillis and the Rest of the Republican Establishment? Kurt Schlichter
Jim Jordan Just Obliterated the Democrat Accusing Alito of Leaking the Hobby Lobby Decision Spencer Brown
How Elon Musk Handled a Janitors Strike at Twitter HQ Matt Vespa
It's a 'Bad Day for ESG' Thanks to Vanguard Spencer Brown
Why Does the GOP Elite Hate Its Own Base? Josh Hammer
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
How Twitter Blacklisted Conservative Accounts Matt Vespa