Republicans Unveil Border Security Agenda

Democrats have refused to take responsibility for the chaos at the border. Americans are fed up with their refusal, so Republicans are taking the matter into their own hands to bring justice to the issue created by the Biden Administration.

Dozens of Republicans introduced a four-pronged plan to secure the southern border that aims to limit the number of illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally.

The lawmakers which include Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), and Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX), said the plan seeks to “Complete Physical Border Infrastructure,” “Fix Border Enforcement Policies,” “Enforce our Laws in the Interior” and “Target Cartels & Criminal Organizations.”

The measures the plan would implement would be to finish building the border wall, boost the retention of Border Patrol agents, ban federal grants from going to non-governmental organizations that support and assist U.S.-bound migrants, and designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

“Texans are in imminent danger, and Texas leadership is right to use all powers under their authority to defend Texas’ border and its citizens. Taxpayers in Texas are spending more than $3 billion on border security operations. Texans are being pummeled by a nearly two-yearlong border surge – left to defend their lives and their property against violent criminals and murderous cartels,” the Republicans wrote.

Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX) said that his state is overrun by drug cartels, human trafficking, fentanyl, and drugs every day.

“We know this border better than anybody. We live it… they say, ‘Every state’s a border state.’ I don’t think so,” McCaul said.

The group argued that Texas taxpayers are spending over $3 billion on border security operations and are left to defend their properties against illegal criminal migrants.

“We will not stand by while the Biden Administration knowingly pushes disastrous policies with complete disregard for what our state and country are enduring,” the plan states, adding “we commit to paying Texas back for border operations and damages. We commit to forcing the administration to enforce our current laws and to leverage the power of the purse to ensure that it does. And we commit to immediately shifting policy to bring much-needed security to our state and country.”

Still, President Joe Biden insists that there are “more important” issues to worry about than the crisis at the border.

Under his time in office, more than 5 million illegal migrants have entered the U.S., which is up 40 percent from the year before. There have already been more than 207,000 encounters in November.