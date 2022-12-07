San Francisco Officials Launch Investigation into Twitter HQ. Musk Responds.
DeSantis' Latest Move Fuels More 2024 Rumors
Facebook Threatens Action More Restrictive Than Twitter and No One in the Press...
Biden Claims There are 'More Important' Things to Worry About Than the Border
That Old Trump Magic!
Democrats Advance Bill That Would Restrict 2A
Biden Admin Appeals Court Ruling That Invalidated Title 42 at the Border
The White House Doesn't Want to Answer Questions About the Twitter Files
Why Hollywood Actress Jennifer Lawrence Is Getting Roasted Right Now
Investigation Reveals Where Released Immigrants Have Gone in the US
‘Stripping Away All Innocence’ : Doll Company Releases Book Urging Girls to Explore...
AOC Is Under Investigation by the House Ethics Committee
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found.
CBP Arrests Yet Another Child Sex Offender
What Glenn Youngkin Plans to Do About Northam's Absurd COVID Policies
Tipsheet

Democrats Advance Bill That Would Restrict 2A

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 07, 2022 5:01 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats love to threaten Americans' Second Amendment rights. 

On Wednesday, they passed legislation that would establish a federally controlled list of people who voluntarily agree to be banned from buying guns. Those requests must be fulfilled within 21 days and must be accompanied by a declaration from a mental health professional who says the requester poses no risk of self-harm if they decide they do want to purchase a firearm. 

The proposal, which came about from Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and John Curtis (R-Utah) are aimed at preventing people from committing suicide. 

However, the proposal does not include the other various forms of things people use to commit suicide each year. 

“My bill would create a new tool that gives people experiencing the challenging swings of mental health illness to have the power to proactively and voluntarily protect themselves by putting themselves on a do-not-sell list for a firearm,” Jaypal said. 

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill in a party-line vote as Republicans argue it is just another attempt by Democrats to ban the sale of guns. 

“Do we need a federal statute to permit a person to volunteer to give up their fundamental liberty? Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said, adding “I think this again is just another attack from the Democrats on the Second Amendment.” 

Republicans argued that the bill is not kosher and there is still a lot of uncertainty that comes with it.

Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky) said that he was worried the strict gun proposal would turn people into criminals by giving a firearm as a gift to those who are on the no-gun list. 

Democrats acknowledged this concern and said that they are open to making changes to the bill. 

Tags: SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa
That Old Trump Magic! Ann Coulter
Another Democrat Ditches His Party to Join the GOP Sarah Arnold
Why Hollywood Actress Jennifer Lawrence Is Getting Roasted Right Now Matt Vespa
Investigation Reveals Where Released Immigrants Have Gone in the US Julio Rosas
DeSantis' Latest Move Fuels More 2024 Rumors Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Trump Hired a Crew to Search His Storage Units. Here's What They Found. Matt Vespa