Democrats Advance Bill That Would Restrict 2A

Democrats love to threaten Americans' Second Amendment rights.

On Wednesday, they passed legislation that would establish a federally controlled list of people who voluntarily agree to be banned from buying guns. Those requests must be fulfilled within 21 days and must be accompanied by a declaration from a mental health professional who says the requester poses no risk of self-harm if they decide they do want to purchase a firearm.

The proposal, which came about from Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and John Curtis (R-Utah) are aimed at preventing people from committing suicide.

However, the proposal does not include the other various forms of things people use to commit suicide each year.

“My bill would create a new tool that gives people experiencing the challenging swings of mental health illness to have the power to proactively and voluntarily protect themselves by putting themselves on a do-not-sell list for a firearm,” Jaypal said.

The House Judiciary Committee approved the bill in a party-line vote as Republicans argue it is just another attempt by Democrats to ban the sale of guns.

“Do we need a federal statute to permit a person to volunteer to give up their fundamental liberty? Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) said, adding “I think this again is just another attack from the Democrats on the Second Amendment.”

Republicans argued that the bill is not kosher and there is still a lot of uncertainty that comes with it.

Rep. Tom Massie (R-Ky) said that he was worried the strict gun proposal would turn people into criminals by giving a firearm as a gift to those who are on the no-gun list.

Democrats acknowledged this concern and said that they are open to making changes to the bill.