Biden Claims There are 'More Important' Things to Worry About Than the Border

First, the White House said that President Joe Biden has visited the southern border, then they took back that statement and admitted that he has not visited it.

Maybe it’s because Biden believes that the chaos and destruction happening at the border is nothing more than a little scratch.

“There are more important things going on,” Biden responded to Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocey.

However, if that were true, then by the end of September there wouldn’t have been more than 2.4 million encounters at the border. Or at least 207,000 encounters already in November, as well as 137,000 “gotaways” — migrants.

But that’s all just small, insignificant numbers according to the president.

Despite overseeing the largest border crisis in American history, Biden has not been to the border once since being in office.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lied and said that the president has gone to the border, however, reporters did their research and found that Biden only did a brief “drive-by” while making his way to a New Mexico campaign stop in 2008— well before the mess he created at the border was even there.

To justify Biden’s absence from the border, the White House told Fox News that “the president was clear that his top priority is investing in the American economy and American communities... As Fox News’ analysis showed, the economy is the top issue for most Americans. If anyone believes that shouldn’t be the president’s top priority too, they should say that out loud,” the White House said in a statement.

However, a recent poll found that the border crisis and illegal immigration was the top concern for many Americans.

Illegal migrant encounters are up more than 40 percent from the year before and roughly 5 million migrants have entered the U.S. since Biden became president two years ago.