DeSantis Leads Biden In Hypothetical Poll While Trump Trails Behind

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) holds a slight lead over President Joe Biden among Georgia voters in a hypothetical poll.

According to a new survey from Emerson College Polling, DeSantis has a four percentage point lead over Biden after Georgia voters were asked who they would vote for if the 2024 election was held today.

DeSantis received 47 percent support, compared to Biden’s 43 percent support.

Meanwhile, a separate poll found that Biden and DeSantis are tied when it comes to voters generally deciding who they would want to run the White House.

In a new Marquette Law School poll, both DeSantis and Biden secured 42 percent support from registered voters, making this the first time the two have tied in a hypothetical survey.

When asked about a possible Trump/Biden 2024 ticket, voters seemed to be on the edge.

Should Biden decide to run again, the poll found that 44 percent of voters support him compared to 43 percent who would rather Trump in the Oval Office.

“Trump runs similarly in 2024 as he did in 2020, losing by under a percentage point. DeSantis can pull ahead of Biden by four points in Georgia, driven by his support among key demographics that support Biden against Trump but flip to DeSantis when he is on the ballot,” the executive director of Emerson College Polling, Spencer Kimball said.

Trump entered the race last month, making him the first GOP candidate to announce his run. Both DeSantis and Biden have yet to indicate whether they will run or not.

Biden has said in the past that he is running, however, over the holiday weekend he dismissed any previous thoughts, saying that it will be a “family decision.”

The majority of voters indicate they want to see DeSantis run in 2024 with many backing away from Trump.

Democrats on the other hand have insinuated that a new party leader needs to enter the scene rather than Biden, saying that he is too old to be president.