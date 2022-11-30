On Turning 80
Tipsheet

According to Joe Biden, Americans Are All Just a Bunch of Idiots

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 30, 2022 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden was slammed by critics for suggesting that the public didn’t know “what the hell a supply chain was.” 

During a rally in Michigan, Biden claimed that Americans didn’t understand what a supply chain was “10 years ago,” and it wasn’t until the Covid-19 pandemic that brought it to people’s attention that it began to affect the economy. 

“10 years ago, how many of you knew what the hell a supply chain was? No, I’m serious!” Biden shouted at the crowd. 

Trying to save face after insinuating that Americans are too dumb to understand how a supply chain works, the president then asked reporters "if we were all going out and having lunch together, and I said, 'Let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us.' Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?”

Meanwhile, Biden has previously been very confident he will make a bid for another term in the White House come 2024. However, he has recently cast doubts on the possibility. 

While speaking at the White House Tribal Nations Summit, someone in the crowd shouted “four more years” at him, to which Biden responded by saying “I don't know about that..thanks. Thank you.”

Just earlier this month, Biden indicated that he was preparing to run again following the Democrat’s midterm wins, claiming that “everyone” wants him to take the White House again in 2024. 

