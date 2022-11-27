The Biden Administration Could Face Audits Over the Billions it Sent to Ukraine

The Biden Administration is in hot water after the billions of dollars it sent to Ukraine in aid is no where to be found.

Republicans are warning the Biden White House that it will audit the administration if the $20 billion in military aid that was sent to Ukraine can’t be tracked down.

The audit would determine how much U.S. money is ending up in the wrong hands of a different country. The Biden Administration had previously attempted to find out where there money is, however, only a fraction of the aid was provided to the country.

Republican leader and likley future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that once the GOP takes over the House, no more “blank check[s]” will be handed out to Ukraine.

He blames much of the nation’s recession on the billions of dollars sent in aid.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said, adding “they just won’t do it, it’s not a free blank check.”

Last week, the Biden Administration asked Congress for an additional $37 billion to send to Ukraine.

Many Republicans have been cautious to not fully support the idea.

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said that although some Republicans may support the aid, cautious steps are needed to make sure the country isn’t over exceeding what it can handle.

“There’s a strong bipartisan support for supporting Ukraine, but I think there’s also an interest in having accounting for the dollars that have already been spent,” Thune said.

The Biden Administration is eager to pass the aid before Republicans take the House in January. It is expected that the GOP will cut off most funding towards Ukraine. In May, 57 House Republicans voted against a $40 billion aid package, in which that number is expected to grow.



