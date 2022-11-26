With Newsom Not Running For President, Who Will Challenge Biden in 2024?

President Joe Biden can tack off another Democrat opponent from his list after Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) dismissed speculation that he was considering a 2024 presidential run.

According to Politico, Newsom denied any rumors that have swirled around, adding that he is “all in” for Biden’s re-election.

“I’ve told everyone in the White House, from the chief of staff to the first lady," Newsom said, adding “I’m all in, count me in" on Biden’s 2024 re-election bid.

The California governor even told Biden himself that he won’t run against him.

The liberal news outlet speculated that the White House was “irritated” that Newsom may have been plotting a primary challenge against the president.

With Newsom out of the way, the question looms of which Democrat will run against Biden.

The first name that comes to mind is Vice President Kamala Harris. Although, she doesn’t even like to do the jobs given to her let her lead a whole country.

Rumors have swirled that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) may be thinking of a run for the Oval Office.

Whitmer was a finalist to be Biden’s running mate in 2020 and completely turned her state blue in this year’s midterm elections.

And finally, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg could be a runner-up to take Biden out of the White House.

Buttigieg, who is openly gay, has been one of the Biden Administration’s most frequent guests on cable news.

Earlier this year, Buttigieg kept it casual when asked whether he would run or not against Biden.

"Who knows what the future is going to call me," he said, adding "I think [if] you run for an office because you notice something about the office, and something about yourself, and something about the moment that adds up.”