Elon Musk Reveals If He Would Support Ron DeSantis In 2024

Tesla and now Twitter CEO Elon Musk described what his preference is when it comes to the next president to run in 2024.

In a tweet, Musk said that the next president needs to be “sensible and centrist,” adding that he had higher hopes for the current administration.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden Administration, but have been disappointed so far,” Musk said in a tweet.

But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.



The multi-billionaire then went on to say that he would support a 2024 presidential bid from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Musk’s comments come after DeSantis has gained momentum leading in hypothetical polls that would determine the best GOP presidential nomination.

Although Republicans did not do as well as they had hoped in the midterm elections, DeSantis beat Democrat opponent Charlie Crist (D-Fla) by a landslide (20 points).

The Florida governor has yet to announce any plans for 2024, however, he also has not denied a run for the White House either.

Meanwhile, former President Trump says he has no plans to return to the social media platfrom despite being reinstated.

In response, Musk said that whether Trump wants to come back to Twitter or not is fine, however deplatforming a sitting president undermines American's trust in the First Amendment.

"I'm fine with Trump not tweeting. The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service. Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America," Musk tweeted.