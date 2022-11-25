Mike Lindell and Lee Zeldin Vow to Challenge Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell is seriously considering challenging Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for the head of the Republican National Committee.

Claiming that McDaniel “failed” at her leadership, Lindell says that the country needs a “new input to get a new output,” when speaking about the Republican Party.

“One of the things I will tell you, you know, [we] will never stop to get rid of these machines and make this the best elections in world history in our country. We need someone everybody, and I’ll step into that, if God-willing,” Lidell said on his TV platform, referring to the Dominion voting machines that were used during the 2020 election.

Lindell then asked his viewers if they would support his decision to fight against McDaniel.

According to the Huffington Post, Lindell plans to make his announcement sometime next week.

The CEO also said that he is frustrated that McDaniel has not addressed election integrity at all and has failed to acknowledge that President Joe Biden “allegedly did not win the 2020 election against former President Trump.”

“Everyone I’ve talked to of these state chairs, they need new leadership,” Lindell said, adding “I don’t know if this is a paid position, nor do I care. I want to help save our country.”

Lindell said that the RNC needs to be run like a business, which he knows how to do.

Additionally, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) also announced that he may run against McDaniel.

Although McDaniel has not commented on Lindell or Zeldin’s remarks, she has said that she would run for re-election if members of the Republican Party wanted her.

With nearly 100 of the 168 voting members in support of her run for re-election, Lindell and Zeldin might be up for a challenge.