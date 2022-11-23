Democrat Senator Blasts Own Party Over the Border Crisis
Tipsheet

More Republicans Oppose Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker: 'No'

Sarah Arnold
November 23, 2022
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Republicans are facing mixed emotions when it comes to supporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next House Speaker. 

On Tuesday, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) didn’t have to think twice about whether he would vote for McCarthy to be the speaker of the House. 

“No,” Norman said when asked about his thoughts on the matter. 

“There are a growing number of us who have just lost faith that McCarthy can do the job, and the speaker is the most important position at this point in this country,” Norman said while appearing on CNN. 

The Republican said that he lost faith in McCarthy after he rejected the Republican Study Committee’s seven-year plan for balancing the budget, which includes raising the minimum retirement age and allowing Medicare recipients to receive subsidies they can use to buy private insurance.

“Economic security is national security. I was not happy with the answer Kevin gave me about balancing the budget,” Norman said, adding “I don't care who the Speaker is. It could be Mickey Mouse, but if we have our way, we're gonna have some firm economic mandates.”

Norman has joined the club with several other Republicans who have publicly opposed McCarthy as the House Speaker. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), who is running against McCarthy for the speakership, have also been outspoken in their decision to vote against McCarthy on January 3. 

Additionally, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) was the Republican who nominated Biggs to challenge McCarthy for the seat, who has expressed concern that the Republican won’t be able to secure enough votes anyway. 

Earlier this month, McCarthy secured 188 votes which were needed to be nominated for Speaker, however, he still needs 30 more votes to officially win the race on January 3. 

McCarthy agreed to some rule changes as Republicans take over the House, such as appointing more regional representatives to the steering committee, which dilutes the voting power of committee leaders.

