Happy Birthday Mr. President, Now Pack Your Bags And Leave the White House

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 20, 2022 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making serval ask “how old is too old to run the White House?”

Biden’s 80th birthday means that he is the first octogenarian president in U.S. history, making him the oldest person to serve as President. 

The President has hinted that he will run for re-election in 2024, however many, including Democrats, have voiced concern that Biden is not mentally fit to be in a position of power. 

If he would seek another term, Biden would be 86 by the time his second term ends. 

According to a Reuters/ Ipsos poll, 68 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to be president, while 86 percent of Americans say that age 75 or younger should be the cutoff in which a serving president can be. 

In a New York Times interview, Obama senior adviser David Axelrod said that “the presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue.”

Biden has drawn concerns as he repeatedly fumbles his words and often is caught wandering around like a lost puppy. 

In response to his age, Biden told MSNBC’s "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart that he 

“thinks it’s a legitimate thing to be concerned about anyone’s age, including mine. That’s totally legitimate. But I think the best way to make the judgment is to, you know, watch me. Am I slowing up? Am I — don’t have the same pace?" 

Why yes, Mr. President you are slowing up, and it’s shows in every speech you give. 

If Biden would decide to run in 2024, he would break his own record he set in 2020 of being the oldest president to serve the U.S.

Meanwhile, should Former President Trump decide to also run in 2024, he would be 82 by the time his four year term ends. 


