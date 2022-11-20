Democrats Want To Pretend Everything At the Border Is Secured

In just two years, President Joe Biden has wreaked havoc on the nation’s southern border, allowing illegal migrants to cross over into the U.S. as they please bringing drugs and sex traffickers into the country.

And the crisis at the border is only going to get worse.

After a court ruled last week that Title 42- an order that allows the U.S. to expel illegal migrants- is unlawful, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists that a plan is being drawn up.

However, concern mounts that a new migrant wave at the border is about to happen.

Even FBI chief Christopher Wray fears the problem will only get worse.

“We see significant criminal threats coming from south of the border — whether it’s guns, drugs, money, violence,” Wray said, noting that a “vehicle interdiction” in Arizona was conducted that had “enough fentanyl to kill the equivalent of the entire state of Pennsylvania.”

The Biden Administration continues to gaslight America, telling them that the crisis at the border is under control and that they have a plan, yet it seems to be just one of his many lies.

When asked by a reporter what DHS plans to do amid a potential migrant wave entering the U.S., Mayorkas reiterated that it is under control and that a “plan” is in motion.

“We are enhancing the consequences for unlawful entry, especially with respect to individuals who seek to evade law enforcement, including removal, detention and criminal prosecution when warranted,” Mayorkas said, in addition to surging personnel, technology and other resources to the border and increasing processing efficiency "to mitigate potential overcrowding."

The Biden Administration has been gaslighting Americans on the matter since the President’s open border policy proved to cause chaos.

It wasn’t until Republican governors sent busloads of illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities so that the problem could no longer be ignored.

Since Biden took office in 2021, over 5.5 million illegal migrants have entered the U.S., which led to a record number of fentanyl overdoses and a record number of suspected terrorists crossing our border, endangering the nation’s national security.