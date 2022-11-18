GOP Is Holding Democrats Accountable for the Border Crisis

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is set to be the leader of the House Judiciary Committee, is calling on 11 Department of Homeland Security officials to give voluntary testimony and compliance as Republicans launch an investigation into the border crisis and the politicization of the Justice Department.

In a letter, Jordan criticized ten officials, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, over “serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership.”

For the past 21 months, Republicans have investigated the lawlessness of the department that has allowed for chaos at the border. Since the GOP won the House, those investigations will intensify.

“Over the past twenty-one months, we have made several requests for information and documents concerning the operations and actions of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its components,” Jordan’s letter states. “To date, you have ignored these requests, or you have failed to respond sufficiently.”

Jordan has argued that the DHS has blatantly ignored requests for information from the Republicans several times and warned that if they “remain outstanding” by the beginning of the next Congress, he will be forced to take further action.

“Please be aware that if our requests remain outstanding at the beginning of the 118th Congress, the Committee may be forced to resort to compulsory process to obtain the material we require,” Jordan wrote.

Republicans on the committee have asked the Biden Administration to hand over documents about the border. However, those have yet to be received.

Additionally, the Republican pointed out in his letter the “purge” of immigration judges for “political reasons” who were appointed under former President Donald Trump and the use of taxpayer money to “pay settlements to illegal aliens who violated U.S. law.”

CNN reported that many Republicans are keen on impeaching Mayorkas after the last fiscal year saw more than 2.3 million encounters at the border.

The border crisis is just one investigation the Republicans have launched. They intend to hold Democrats responsible for all the chaos and corruption they have dealt to the U.S. now that they have control of the House.