Americans Can Thank the Grinch In the White House For A Very Expensive Holiday Season

For the second year in a row, Americans are facing the burden of expensive grocery store items ahead of the holiday season thanks to President Joe Biden’s bad economic policies.

Bidenflation has yet to slow down, despite what the president may want you to believe, causing stress for families who are hosting big holiday dinners.

According to a report from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of a Thanksgiving meal has risen nearly 20 percent this year compared to last.

For a meal for 10 people, the food will cost an average of $64.05, which was $53.31 in 2021. Since Thanksgiving 2020, the holiday meal has increased by 37 percent.

However, food items aren’t the only thing facing the heavy burden of inflation.

Toys have become significantly more expensive than in years past, thanks to the Grinch in the White House.

Toy makers, such as MGA Entertainment, have announced that they are releasing a new line of more than 200 smaller toys at an affordable price so kids can still enjoy a Christmas tree full of presents.

“We saw that the consumers have less money to spend with gas prices over $7 per gallon. We decided that we have to bring toys that are less than $10 so that they can buy them for their Christmas gifts,” MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian told Fox News.

Companies have also slowed their seasonal hiring as economic woes are too much at risk.

According to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, holiday season hiring was at a 37 percent decline. This time last year, companies hired an average of 940,300 employees, while this year only 592,400 hires were made.

“Companies may be reluctant to announce their seasonal hiring plans, even if they do intend to hire, due to economic uncertainty. Some may not want or need to make a hiring push right now,” a senior vice president at Gray & Christmas said.

At the end of October, price growth settled to 7.7 percent, down from the 9.1 percent it was over the summer, but still far too high for what it should be.

In response to the high prices, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an attempt to combat inflation prices. However even though it seems to be lowering prices at a very slow pace, it has pushed the U.S. into a recession.