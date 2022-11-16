John Fetterman Won't Be Able to Perform Basic Tasks As A Senator

Despite suffering from a stroke while on the campaign trail, and barely making it through a live debate, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was still elected to the seat.

However, one of his staffers is already informing reporters that Fetterman will not be able to answer questions in the usual way.

Rebecca Katz, a longtime advisor to the Democrat, said that reporters won't be able to “yell questions” at the newly-elected Senator in the traditional way reporters do while in the hallways, arguing that it “will not work” with him.

Her comments come after a Huffington Post reporter tweeted a picture of Fetterman saying “he didn’t answer me when I asked if he’ll be able to wear his hoodie on the Senate floor.”

In response, Katz tweeted back saying, “Two things we need to get out of the way: 1. John Fetterman has a suit and will wear it to the Capitol,” Katz tweeted, adding “2. he is still recovering from a stroke and has lingering auditory processing challenges. The way Hill reporters are used to yelling questions at Senators will not work here.”

Fetterman is known for wearing a black hoodie at almost every press stop and rally he attends— an unprofessional outfit of someone you don’t want representing a state in the Senate.

Fetterman's stroke played a vital role in the race against Republican opponent Mehmet Oz. During the debate between the pair, Fetterman struggled to string sentences together without mumbling his words, even while having auditory assistance, which made it apparent that he is not capable of being in office.

It has been a running joke that Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will eventually take over his position once it is clear that he no longer has the mental capacity to be in the Senate.

