Tipsheet

Swalwell Says It's 'So Stupid' For Parents To Have A Say In Their Child's Education

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 10, 2022 8:35 PM
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Parents next time you think about voting for Democrats, remember most of them think you shouldn’t have any say in your children’s education. 

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) used his Twitter account to call out parents who think they should have the right to know what their kids are learning in school, saying that it is “stupid” for parents to be in charge of their education. 

“Please tell me what I’m missing here. What are we doing next? Putting parents in charge of their surgeries? Clients in charge of their trials? When did we stop trusting experts? This is so stupid," Swalwell tweeted. 

The Democrat’s comments come following Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said “we are putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education,” on Tuesday night after winning re-election. 

What Swalwell failed to realize, is that patients may not be performing their surgeries, but they do still have a say in what doctors do to them. The same goes for kids in schools— parents may not be the ones who are teaching their kids, however, they can decide what their children learn while in the classroom. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla), who also won re-election on Tuesday night, is also a strong advocate for parents having a say in what their child learns at school. He has put an end to Critical Race Theory (CRT), drag queens reading books to kids and the push to sexualize young minors, all of which are part of the Democrat’s radical agenda. 

