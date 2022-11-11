Iranians Are Protesting Far More Than Hijabs
Elected Officials Admonish Coal at Their Own Peril
G20/B20 Summit: Cross-National Collaboration is Key to Economic Recovery
Ron DeSantis Delivers First Principles In Action
Has Trump's Time Passed?
What Florida Got Right: The Moms Behind the Red Wave
Most Americans Get Combustion Is Harmful for the Environment, But Not for Lungs
Trump and Biden Big Losers, DeSantis Big Winner in 2022
Elon Musk Is Right. Divided Government Is Best
Democracy Dies in Climate Panic
Florida, the New Capital of Red State America
It Is 1998 All Over Again
From the Florida 'Hellscape' to Complaints Over the Lack of Censorship to Fetterman...
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement
Swalwell Says It's 'So Stupid' For Parents To Have A Say In Their...
Tipsheet

Federal Judge in Texas Blocks Biden's Student Loan Handouts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 10, 2022 6:44 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A U.S. Judge in Texas struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to give millions of student debt borrowers up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients and $10,00 for those who borrowed money using federal student loans.

"Whether the Program constitutes good public policy is not the role of this Court to determine. Still, no one can plausibly deny that it is either one of the largest delegations of legislative power to the executive branch or one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States,” U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote in a statement. 

Pittman said that Biden’s student loan forgiveness program usurped Congress's power to make laws.

“In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone. Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three distinct and independent branches of government,” Pittman wrote, adding “the Court is not blind to the current political division in our country. But it is fundamental to the survival of our Republic that the separation of powers as outlined in our Constitution be preserved.”

The president of Jobs Creators Network, Elaine Parker, praised the court’s Thursday night decision. 

"The court has correctly ruled in favor of our motion and deemed the Biden student loan program illegal. The judge criticized the Biden Administration program, calling it 'one of the largest exercises of legislative power without congressional authority in the history of the United States.' This ruling protects the rule of law which requires all Americans to have their voices heard by their federal government," Parker said. 

Parker continued to call out Biden’s program, saying that it would have nothing to do with the root cause of the students not being able to afford school tuition. 

“This attempted illegal student loan bailout would have done nothing to address the root cause of unaffordable tuition: greedy and bloated colleges that raise tuition far more than inflation year after year while sitting on $700 billion in endowments. We hope that the court’s decision today will lay the groundwork for real solutions to the student loan crisis,” Parker concluded.

Tags: STUDENT LOAN FORGIVENESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown
That Could Have Gone Better Kurt Schlichter
Kari Lake Has Some Thoughts About Arizona Elections Katie Pavlich
Tucker Thinks He Knows Why the Midterms Went So Wrong for Republicans Leah Barkoukis
What Did Trump Do With All the 'Save America' Money? Spencer Brown
Guess What's Causing Delayed Results in Nevada? Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'What the Hell Was That Today?': Republicans React to Trump's Latest Statement Spencer Brown